News updates from HT: DRDO successfully tests Abhyas aerial target vehicle and all the latest news

DRDO successfully flight-tests Abhyas aerial target vehicle from Chandipur ITR

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully flight-tested Abhyas High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, off the Bay of Bengal coast in Odisha. Read More

Navi Mumbai civic body starts vaccination drive in colleges

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) started conducting vaccination drives in colleges on Friday in order to make sure that the staff and the students of the colleges are fully vaccinated. Read More

Joe Biden vows to defend Taiwan if attacked by China

The United States will defend Taiwan if it is attacked by China, President Joe Biden said, seemingly changing long-standing American “strategic ambiguity” on the issue. Read More

India vs England cancelled fifth Test in Manchester rescheduled to July 2022 in Edgbaston

The India vs England fifth Test match in Manchester which was postponed indefinitely will now take place in July 2022, announced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday. Read More

When Anju Mahendroo said Sanjeev Kumar believed women were after his wealth: 'At the end he had neither home nor wife'

Actor Sanjeev Kumar had 'lots of women around him all the time', actor Anju Mahendroo had once said. Read More

Is your tea adulterated? Here's how to find out

If you like many others swear by your daily cup of tea, you must make sure it is not adulterated to reap its maximum benefit. Read More

Why Aryan Khan is in jail without drug possession? Top defence lawyer explains

n the latest episode of On the Record, Top defence lawyer Rebecca John speaks to Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury on the Aryan Khan drugs case. Watch

