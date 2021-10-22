Navi Mumbai civic body starts vaccination drive in colleges

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) started conducting vaccination drives in colleges on Friday in order to make sure that the staff and the students of the colleges are fully vaccinated.

“The students who are yet to take vaccination should be able to take it easily without any hassle and hence the drive is planned to make it easy for the students. We have written to all colleges to take the opportunity and get everyone vaccinated,” Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, said.

The idea is to have these drives for the next five days at least and if there is demand, it would be continued further. “We want all the eligible population to get vaccinated,” Bangar added.

On the first day of NMMC’s ‘Mission Youth Health’ meant for vaccinating the college goers, 407 students were vaccinated in 10 colleges. In Tilak Education Society SK College, 30 students were jabbed, 50 in ICL College, 35 in YC College, 50 in Tilak College, 20 in Sterling College, 19 in Terna Engineering College, 137 in Modern College, 26 in Shetkari Shikshan Sanstha Vidyalaya and Junior College, 10 in Bharati University and 30 in Indian Aerospace and Engineering College.

“Most of the students were vaccinated. Those who have not got jabbed took the opportunity to get the jab. Some of the staff as well got the vaccination during the drive. Some colleges are having online exams currently and hence have requested to have the drive there post exams. As per the convenience of the college, they will approach us and we would arrange the session for them,” a medical officer said.

Till now 7,25,232 people in the age group of 18 to 45 years have got their first dose and 2,90,240, their second. The target to vaccinate in this age group is 6,81,300, which has been exceeded by the civic body.