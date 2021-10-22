When Anju Mahendroo said Sanjeev Kumar believed women were after his wealth: 'At the end he had neither home nor wife'

Actor Sanjeev Kumar had 'lots of women around him all the time', actor Anju Mahendroo had once said. In an interview, Anju had revealed that while many tried to charm him by giving 'dabbas', some also fell in love with him. However, whenever he got close with a woman, people associated with him said that she was interested in his money.

Sanjeev Kumar, born Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, remained unmarried throughout his life. However, he was time and again linked with many actors including Hema Malini and Sulakshana Pandit. While Hema married actor Dharmendra, Sulakshana remained unmarried.

In an old interview with Filmfare, Anju Mahendroo had said, “Every time he got involved with a woman he was told by those close to him, ‘Arrey yaar yeh toh tere paise ke peeche hai (she’s after your money)’. This would play on his mind. I’d say, ‘Hari, are you mad or what? Can’t you judge for yourself? This way you’ll never get married. You love the woman, even if she’s there for your money, so what?’”

Anju had added, “I don’t know whether he kept falling in love, or women kept falling in love with him. But there were lots and lots of women around him all the time. He was charming, he had a wonderful smile. They tried wooing him by sending him dabbas (lunch boxes). Some women were genuinely in love with him. But he believed they were after his wealth, which was so sad because at the end of the day he had neither a home nor a wife.”

Sanjeev Kumar starred in many films including Dastak and Khilona (1970), Anubhav (1971), Koshish and Seeta aur Geeta (1972), Anamika (1973), Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aandhi and Sholay (1975), Pai Patni Aur Woh (1978), Biwi-O-Biwi (1981), Angoor and Namkeen (1982), among many others.

He won many awards including two National Film Awards for Best Actor for his performances in the movies Dastak and Koshish. Sanjeev acted in many genres from romantic dramas to thrillers.

Sanjeev died at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack. Over ten films featuring Sanjeev Kumar were released after his death. His last movie, Professor Ki Padosan was released in 1993.