News updates from HT: EAM S Jaishankar says vaccine maitri initiative created global goodwill and all the latest news
‘Vaccine Maitri created great global goodwill’: S Jaishankar in Parliament
The Vaccine Maitri initiative, which has so far supplied Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines to 72 countries, demonstrated the quality of the country's products and generated great international goodwill, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.
'His failure is pushing the entire team into a whirlpool': Ramiz Raja expects better from India batsman
In the three T20Is, Rahul has registered scores of 1, 0 and 0, and although he has received the backing from captain Virat Kohli, even he is aware that he cannot take his place in this Indian team to be granted.
Navya Naveli Nanda on Uttarakhand CM's 'ripped jeans' statement: 'Change your mentality before changing our clothes'
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has expressed her disappointment with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat's comment on ripped jeans.
Samsung launches Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 smartphones
Samsung today hosted its second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. At the event that was held virtually owing to the pandemic, Samsung launched three new Galaxy A-series smartphones.
Fitness addict Bhagyashree schools fans about Omega 3 health benefits, sources
Fans can vouch that no health enthusiast makes vitamins and minerals talks' sound fun and interesting like the way Bhagyashree does which is why her weekly "Back to Basics" videos are eagerly anticipated.
Watch: Encroachment at Nepal border, India sends strict message amid map row
Amid differences between India and Nepal over the latter's 'artificial' territorial claims, authorities found encroachment near the two countries' border.