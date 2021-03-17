'His failure is pushing the entire team into a whirlpool': Ramiz Raja expects better from rollicking India batsman
- India vs England: "He usually takes off from there and flattens the opposition. Because of his failures, his lack of big-hitting, the entire team has been pushed into a whirlpool," Raja said about the India batsman.
It is no rocket science that KL Rahul is the one India batsman who is under the most pressure to deliver. In the three T20Is, Rahul has registered scores of 1, 0 and 0, and although he has received the backing from captain Virat Kohli, even he is aware that he cannot take his place in this Indian team to be granted.
While Rahul's lack of form is a major concern for India, former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja feels the middle-order needs to be performing better if India's top order is disappointing them. Raja is pointing to the likes of Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, saying the wicketkeeper batsman needed to produce a bigger knock once he was set, and the all-rounder should have fared better than a 15-ball 17.
"When you have this kind of opening combination against England and they're getting out early, pressure is bound to be created. Ishan Kishan was being batted at No. 3, and England pulled off a brilliant strategy of bowling shirt to him. Besides, Rishabh Pant is getting out after scoring 25. He should be getting out after being set," Raja said on his YouTube channel.
"Similarly, Hardik Pandya's bat is not working. England are bowling throat balls against him. They know they can't afford to bowl full to him or make him face spin. So they are sticking to short of good length and Pandya is appearing ungainly while trying to go for the big shots. We don't expect him to score 17 off 20 balls. He usually takes off from there and flattens the opposition. Because of his failures, his lack of big-hitting, the entire team has been pushed into a whirlpool.
With England already ahead 2-1, another win will help them take the series, which is why the Thursday's fourth T20I becomes all the more crucial for India, who need to win it to stay alive and push the series into the decider on Saturday. Raja feels despite the little positives with the ball, India will require a better show if they are to come on top of this strong England side.
It's a make-or-break situation for India now and they will have to play their best cricket. They will have to figure a way to deal with Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid and improve on their own bowling. Chahal had operated on a wider angle against English batsmen and killed their rhythm. In the same way, the fast bowlers used the change of pace to rattle the English batsmen. They need wickets and they have what it takes. The fielding needs to improve as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His failure is pushing the entire team into a whirlpool': Raja on India batsman
- India vs England: "He usually takes off from there and flattens the opposition. Because of his failures, his lack of big-hitting, the entire team has been pushed into a whirlpool," Raja said about the India batsman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 4th ODI: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘India’s current batting line-up isn’t in their best interest’: Ajay Jadeja
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Players lacked game time, says Raman after 1-4 defeat to SA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I think bowling came second': KKR talisman Sunil Narine reveals his first love
- IPL 2021: Sunil Narine is the 8th most successful bowler in IPL with 127 wickets from 120 matches. He picked up 24 wickets and finished second in the race for the Purple Cap in 2012, the season when KKR won their maiden title.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With yet another drop catch, Virat Kohli registers unwanted fielding record
- India vs England: The India captain has dropped the most number of catches in T20Is since 2019.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 4th T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India vs England 4th T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 4th T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One Pakistan player tests COVID-19 positive ahead of South Africa tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Would have been an even more one-sided game': Inzamam on India's only positive
- India vs England: Inzamam-Ul-Haq has weighed in on India's performance in the third T20I, saying their total was not strong enough to challenge England.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Learning for any youngster on how you show your magic under pressure'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put those two in this team and they just make it so good: Michael Vaughan
- India vs England: Vaughan's comments come after India made one change to their Playing XI for the third T20I against England on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INDW vs SAW, 5th ODI: South Africa women win by 5 wickets, seal series 4-1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is Virat Kohli the best T20 batsman in the world?
- The India captain tops the charts in every important aspect, but when it comes to building an innings in a chase, there's no one to match him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He knows how to bowl on slow tracks': Parthiv explains how MI filled gaps
- Chawla who last played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, will don the MI jersey for the first time in his career in IPL 2021. The experienced leg-spinner who was played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, was bought by MI for a hefty INR 2.4 crores in the auctions earlier this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman credits England pacers for dominating win over India in 3rd T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox