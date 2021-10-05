News updates from HT: EC clamps down on campaigning rules after reviewing last 5 assembly polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

EC tightens campaigning rules after review of last 5 assembly polls

From limiting attendees’ numbers to 30% of the seating capacity at any indoor facility with the maximum attendance capped at 200, to the provision of permanent ban on rallies and campaigns by candidates and star campaigners who are found violating Covid-19 containment protocols. Read More

Video showing cars running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri goes viral

A video purportedly showing two vehicles, including a sports utility vehicle (SUV), running over a group of people at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri, the scene of the violence during a farmer protest that left eight people dead on Sunday, has gone viral. Read More

IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI vs MI: Will RR skipper Samson disturb a winning combination after thrashing CSK?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), in their previous game against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings (CSK), showed what they are capable of and why their next opponent, the Mumbai Indians (MI), should be wary of their threat. Read More

Aryan Khan's co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt's father breaks silence: 'There are no WhatsApp chats related to drugs'

Aryan Khan's co-accused Arbaaz Merchant's father, lawyer Aslam Merchant, has said that the allegations made against his son and Aryan are ‘baseless’ and that ‘they are innocent’. Read More

Shruti Seth redefines balance and flexibility with the Ardhchandrasana position

Bollywood actor Shruti Seth swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. The actor is a yoga baby and it shows on her Instagram profile. Read More

Horn, Ok, Sa Re Ga Ma: Indian musical instrument sounds for vehicle horns soon

Modern-day problems require modern-day solutions and expect Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to think out of the box when it comes to the issue of noise pollution. Read More

Car ramming into crowd video tweeted by Congress, tagged Lakhimpur Kheri

Amid the Lakhimpur Kheri storm, a distressing video has gone viral. Allegedly of the Lakhimpur incident, the video was tweeted by Congress. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON