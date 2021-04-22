News updates from HT: Ensure compliance of MHA order on oxygen, Delhi HC to Govt and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Ensure compliance with MHA order on oxygen supply': Delhi high court tells Centre

More hospitals in Delhi moved the high court on Thursday, pleading the replenishment of oxygen so that they can continue providing care to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients. The fresh one to approach the high court is Saroj Super Specialty in Rohini. Read more

Odisha logs new single-day high, says Covid 2nd wave may peak by May 1st week

The Odisha government on Wednesday hoped that the second wave of Covid-19 in the state will start ebbing after peaking between the end of April and first week of May even as the state hit a new record of 6,164 cases in a single day. Read more

‘Patients will die’: Delhi doctor breaks down on oxygen crisis in hospitals

As several hospitals in Delhi report shortage of medical oxygen, Sunil Saggar, CEO of Shanti Mukand Hospital, broke down in an interview with news agency ANI, saying that only two hours of oxygen was left in his hospital due to which “patients may die”. Read more

US pledges to halve its emissions by 2030 in renewed climate fight

The Biden administration on Thursday pledged to slash US greenhouse gas emissions by 50%-52% from 2005 levels by 2030, a new target it hopes will spur other big emitter countries to raise their ambition to combat climate change. Read more

Searching for Sheela movie review: Ma Anand Sheela gets Dharma treatment in Netflix's directorless documentary

Only in Incredible India can nationwide protests be mounted against fictional characters, while an actual convicted felon gets the Dharma treatment. Read more

Shruti Haasan on her unproductivity, anxiety and mental health woes amid Covid

The coronavirus pandemic took over the world, ravaging lives and livelihoods, more than a year ago, and while many of us in India were under the impression that the worst of the life-threatening outbreak was behind us with the first wave, the second wave of Covid-19 hit our country a lot harder than anticipated with record number of deaths and cases being recorded. Read more

Microsoft makes over 50 games free to play without Xbox Live Gold

Microsoft is making over 50 games free to play on Xbox without an Xbox Live Gold membership. Now all Xbox players will be able to play these online multiplayer games for free. The party chat feature for these free-to-play games will also not require Xbox Live Gold membership. Read more

Problems compound for faltering KKR in IPL 2021

After opening their campaign with an impressive victory, things haven’t gone according to plan for the Kolkata Knight Riders who have now lost their last three IPL matches. Read more

Earth Day 2021: Ratan Tata’s message of gratitude for eco-warriors wins hearts

On the occasion of Earth Day, business tycoon Ratan Tata has shared a heartening post praising the young innovators and volunteers conserving the environment. Read more

Watch| Vaccine pricing row: Mamata Banerjee & Sonia Gandhi lash out at PM Modi