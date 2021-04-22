Earth Day 2021: Ratan Tata’s message of gratitude for eco-warriors wins hearts

On the occasion of Earth Day, business tycoon Ratan Tata has shared a heartening post praising the young innovators and volunteers conserving the environment. Shared on Instagram, Tata’s post tells the stories of six young people who are taking care of the Earth in different ways. Along with their achievements, Ratan Tata also shared a warm note of gratitude extended those who help conserve the environment.

“On this year's Earth Day, I would like to take the time to share the hard work of young volunteers and innovators who have undertaken to protect, conserve and fight for our planet with conviction. They deserve all our support and help, as does the earth, a place common to us all. #earthday2021,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The post is about the achievements of Arati Kumar Rao, Dr, Krithi Karanth, Dr Purnima Devi Barman, Haaziq Kazi and Suprabha Seshan.

Take a look at the detailed post:

Shared almost four hours ago, the post has garnered over 3.1 lakh likes and still counting. People dropped all kinds of comments to express their appreciation for Tata’s heartfelt message. Many simply showered praise for the young volunteers and innovators working hard for conservation of the environment.

“Such incredible stories of the new age contributors,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such an inspiring post,” commented another. “These heroes deserve much more applause,” said a third.

This year's Earth Day theme focuses on restoring the Earth's ecosystems by relying on natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking.

What are your thoughts on this share by Ratan Tata on Earth Day 2021?