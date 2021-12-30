News updates from HT: FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav for hiding property details and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav for ‘suppressing’ info about property

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav for allegedly suppressing information about his property in his affidavit filed ahead of the 2020 assembly elections. Read more

Dr Dangs Lab conducted tests in all three trial phases of Corbevax vaccine

Dr Dangs Lab acted as the central lab of choice for the screening, safety and several immunogenicity tests for all three phases of the Corbevax. Read more

Shanghai opens longest Metro line in the world

Shanghai has maintained its position as the city with the largest Metro network in the world, with the opening of two driverless lines—Line 14 and Phase One of Line 18. Read more

Sing 2 movie review: Songs, visuals prop up a weak story in this animated musical

Sing 2 movie review: Garth Jennings' animated musical touches the right notes with good music and animation along with strong performances from the voice cast but falters due to a weak story. Read more

'We didn’t pick this ball': Ashwin rightly spots new-ball error as Centurion opener witnesses 'bizarre' delay on Day 4

After India set a target of 305, South African openers Markram and Elgar made their way to the middle to begin the chase on a promising note. Bumrah was handed the new ball, but there was bit of a hold up. Read more

This truck drives itself entirely, may help long-haul drivers take it easy

Autonomous vehicles are widely seen as the next major technological breakthrough in the world of mobility and while four-wheeled vehicles are already out on roads minding their own drive - rules permitting of course, the world may soon have trucks doing the exact same with no need for a driver to control the steering. Read more&nbsp;

Gul Panag had a company for her morning run. Guess who?

In the video, Gul and Nihal, with their backs to the camera, can be seen engrossed in their morning workout routine. Gul, in her red athleisure, can be seen running on one side of the road, while Nihal, with a small bag on his shoulders, can be seen catching up with Gul on his small cycle. Read more

Post on dogs of Indian breeds prompts people to share lovely pics of their pets

A post about how dogs of India breeds are ‘gorgeous and unique’ has left people smiling. The tweet also prompted a wonderful thread with people posting beautiful pictures of their Indie pet pooches. There is a chance that the wholesome post and the thread it sparked with leave you happy too. Read more