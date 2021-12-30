FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav for ‘suppressing’ info about property

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav for allegedly suppressing information about his property in his affidavit filed ahead of the 2020 assembly elections.

Samastipur police superintendent Manavjit Singh Dhillon said the FIR was registered under the Representative of People Act on the basis of sub- divisional officer Brajesh Kumar’s complaint. In his complaint, Kumar alleged Yadav concealed details of his property in Gopalganj.

Yadav was immediately unavailable for comments

People aware of the matter said the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) lodged a complaint earlier saying Yadav did not mention the property in his affidavit. The Election Commission of India (ECI) subsequently ordered a probe by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which found an increase in Yadav’s movable and immovable assets between the affidavits he filed for the 2015 and 2020 elections.

The CBDT issued a show-cause notice to Yadav for giving wrong information in the affidavit and asked him to reply within three weeks. But he failed to do so and prompted ECI to order an FIR against Yadav.

Rules mandate candidates contesting elections to furnish information about their assets, etc. A failure to do so or furnishing false information is a penal offence, which can lead to a jail term of a maximum of six months or a fine, or both.

Manibhushan Pratap Sengar, a lawyer, in 2017 sought a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry against Yadav over his assets.

