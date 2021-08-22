Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: Flight with 87 Indians on-board from Kabul lands in Delhi
india news

News updates from HT: Flight with 87 Indians on-board from Kabul lands in Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:52 AM IST
A special Air India flight ferrying 87 Indians from Afghanistan’s Kabul landed in Delhi early on Sunday. (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Air India flight with 87 Indians from Kabul lands in Delhi, another enroute

A special Air India flight ferrying 87 Indians from Afghanistan’s Kabul landed in Delhi early on Sunday. Read More

Ganga Expressway: UP govt gets approval letter for 5100 crore loan from PNB

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday received the sanction letter of 5100 crore loan for the 594-kilometre-long Ganga Expressway project from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the presence of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Lucknow. Read More

US state department hit by cyber attack, perpetrators unknown: Report

The US state department was hit by a cyberattack this month, local media reported on Saturday, adding that the United States department of defense cyber command has notified of a possible "serious breach". Read More

RELATED STORIES

'Good decision': Saba Karim explains how BCCI not allowing players to compete in overseas T20 leagues has helped India

Former India cricketer Saba Karim expressed his views over the BCCI not allowing its players to participate in the overseas T20 leagues. Read More

BellBottom box office day 3: Akshay Kumar-starrer sees uptick in numbers, expected to close weekend with 12 cr

After failing to cross the 3 crore mark in its first two days of release, the Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom is expected to have made around 3.25 crore on Saturday. Read More

Nora Fatehi in a sexy yellow figure-hugging dress poses for sun-kissed shoot in Toronto

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi has been creating waves with her performance in the latest release Bhuj: The Pride of India, also starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha. Apart from her movie roles and impeccable dance moves, the star is also known for her head-turning fashion choices. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
newsletter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Don't speak on issues you don't know: Captain's message to Sidhu's advisers

Want to check whether Aadhaar card is genuine or fake? Here's how to do it

Palm-oil plan for Andamans came after many steps to skirt legal hurdles

Are vaccine doses in the offing for children in India?
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP