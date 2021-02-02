News updates from HT: Govt to award 48k cr contract to HAL for Tejas jets and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Aero India: Govt to award ₹48k cr contract to HAL for 83 advanced Tejas jets

On the opening day of Aero India 2021 on February 3, the government will award state-owned plane maker Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) a ₹48,000 crore contract to supply 83 LCA Mk-1A jets to the Indian Air Force, officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Read more

Protests against farms laws won’t end anytime soon, says BKU’s Rakesh Tikait

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait indicated on Tuesday the farmers’ protest against the three contentious laws will not end before October until they are repealed. Read more

After 5th sero survey, health minister Jain says don’t let your guard down

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday people should continue wearing masks and maintain Covid-19 appropriate behaviour even though more than half of the residents of the national capital exposed to coronavirus were found to have developed antibodies against it during the fifth serosurvey. The survey in the Capital showed that as many as 56.13% of the 28,000 people sampled were found to have developed antibodies against Sars-Cov-2. Read more

Pakistan Supreme Court orders Omar Saeed Sheikh to be moved to govt rest house

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday directed authorities to move Omar Saeed Sheikh, one of three terrorists released by India in 1999 in exchange for a hijacked airliner, from his death row cell to a government rest house within two days. Read more

'Tears came down my eyes': VVS Laxman says he got 'emotional' when India beat Australia at Gabba

On January 19, 2021, the world saw perhaps the best day in India's Test cricket history. When Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma came out to bat on the final day of the fourth Test in Brisbane, the odds were stacked in the hosts' favour. Australia had not lost at Gabba in 32 years, and with India missing the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hanuma Vihari in the batting line-up, the target of 328 seemed far away. Read more

TVS Jupiter ZX Disc with TVS intelliGO technology launched at ₹72,347

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday introduced the new Jupiter ZX Disc with TVS intelliGO technology. Jupiter has become the first two-wheeler in the company's portfolio to have received the new tech. It has been priced at ₹72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in the colour selection of Starlight Blue and Royal Wine. Read more

Alia Bhatt saying that she loves Ranbir Kapoor is the cutest thing ever, watch

Actor Alia Bhatt in an Instagram 'true or false' session on Tuesday gave her fans multiple clues about her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Not only did Alia admit that she 'has dogs' now, she also said that she loves '8', which is Ranbir's favourite number. Read more

Twitter thread about quirky and funny contact names listed by people may leave you in splits

Many people are no strangers when it comes to saving their loved ones’ names in a quirky manner. If you are also guilty of doing the same, then this Twitter thread may make you laugh a bit too loud. Shared by Twitter user Jennifer Wortman, the post is one that you shouldn’t give a miss. Read more

Watch: ‘Ruckus inevitable if farmers’ issues not discussed’: Sanjay Raut attacks govt

Opposition parties slammed the government over their refusal to have a discussion on farm laws and the plight of protesting farmers today. Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that the leaders were free to raise the issue during the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address on Wednesday. Watch here