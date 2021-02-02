Twitter thread about quirky and funny contact names listed by people may leave you in splits

Many people are no strangers when it comes to saving their loved ones’ names in a quirky manner. If you are also guilty of doing the same, then this Twitter thread may make you laugh a bit too loud. Shared by Twitter user Jennifer Wortman, the post is one that you shouldn’t give a miss.

“Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman,” reads the simple post. The share incidentally triggered tweeple to share their versions of funny and quirky contact names. From quirky names by their kids to odd ones by their spouses, the tweets are too amusing.

Check out the thread:

Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman.” — Jennifer Wortman (@wrefinnej) January 30, 2021

Shared on January 31, the post has garnered over three lakh likes and several reactions. People shared their hilarious examples of contact names in the comments section along with the equally funny stories.

In my daughter’s phone I’m listed as Birthgiver — Dr. Liza Wieland (@LizaWieland) January 30, 2021

Could be worse. One of my identical twins has the other twin in his phone as “spare parts.” — Jon Birger, author (@jonbirger1) January 31, 2021

my first date with my bf was to see Gremlins 2, and to this day he’s still Tim Gremlins in my phone — Alexandra Eninsche (@alesziandra) January 30, 2021

Full name for my husband, which I finally changed from “OK Cupid Guy #3” after five years of marriage. — Allison K Williams (@GuerillaMemoir) January 30, 2021

My mum is in my phone as “mum 👵🏼” and when I ask Siri to call her from car, he says “calling mum old woman” and it makes me laugh every time.



Wife is still in my phone under her maiden name. Can’t bear to change it. An ode to her youth. — David James Lister (@MlSTERLlSTER) January 31, 2021

What are your thoughts on this thread? Do you have a quirky name to share too?

