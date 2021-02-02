Twitter thread about quirky and funny contact names listed by people may leave you in splits
Many people are no strangers when it comes to saving their loved ones’ names in a quirky manner. If you are also guilty of doing the same, then this Twitter thread may make you laugh a bit too loud. Shared by Twitter user Jennifer Wortman, the post is one that you shouldn’t give a miss.
“Today I discovered my husband has me in his phone as “Jennifer Wortman,” reads the simple post. The share incidentally triggered tweeple to share their versions of funny and quirky contact names. From quirky names by their kids to odd ones by their spouses, the tweets are too amusing.
Check out the thread:
Shared on January 31, the post has garnered over three lakh likes and several reactions. People shared their hilarious examples of contact names in the comments section along with the equally funny stories.
What are your thoughts on this thread? Do you have a quirky name to share too?
