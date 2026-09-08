Before you buy: From firmness to material, here’s what to check before investing in a mattress

According to Ullas, the conversation around soft versus firm often oversimplifies support. A mattress that is too firm can create pressure points, while one that is too soft may allow the body to sink excessively. The objective is to find the right balance, where pressure is distributed more evenly across the body while maintaining adequate support. Sleeping position and body build are important here.

"The conversation is moving beyond firm and soft, and shifting to understanding how a mattress interacts with the individual sleeper. There is no universal definition of comfort or support because every body, sleep position, and sleep environment is different. The right mattress is ultimately one that responds to these individual needs,” highlighted Ullas Vijay.

Investing in a mattress is not just another purchase; it is an important investment in your sleep, comfort, and overall health. In this edition of HT Lifestyle’s series, ‘Before You Buy’, we spoke to Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group, to understand what you should consider before choosing a mattress, from the right firmness and material to body support, sleeping position and long-term comfort.

Side sleepers, for instance, typically need greater pressure relief around the shoulders and hips, while back and stomach sleepers have different support requirements.

Breathability In India, the material and construction of a mattress also need to be considered in the context of our climate. “With hot summers and humid conditions across much of the country, heat build-up can affect night-time comfort.

Materials and mattress constructions that allow air to circulate and heat and moisture to dissipate can help create a more comfortable sleep environment,” explained Ullas Vijay. Consumers should therefore look beyond how a mattress feels on the surface and understand what is happening within its construction.