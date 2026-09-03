From drought to deluge: How El Nino and compound climate disasters worsened the Grand Canyon tragedy

With summer come monsoonal rains in Arizona, but climate-driven drought and wildfires are worsening the destruction from downpours like the deadly deluge that struck the Grand Canyon last weekend, according to experts. Debris from the Bright Angel Creek flash flood event in Grand Canyon National Park in northern Arizona. (National Park Service via AP) The remnants of an El Niño-spawned tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean increased moisture in the atmosphere, intensifying the rainfall at Bright Angel Creek in the Grand Canyon, they said. It dropped a month’s worth of water on the watershed’s soil, which was hardened by separate climate-triggered disasters: a 26-year drought and a megafire that burned through the Grand Canyon last year and left the landscape littered with debris. The cloudburst then tore through steep terrain unable to absorb the torrents, sweeping sediment, rocks and wildfire detritus into Bright Angel Creek a mile below the canyon’s north rim. Two people were killed, and bridges, hiking trails and other infrastructure were washed away. “You have the El Niño, the drought, the previous fire and the warmer atmosphere holding more moisture leading to a more intense rainfall event,” said climate scientist Ben Kirtman, dean of the University of Miami’s School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Sciences. “All of these things are coming together in a place that's highly vulnerable because of that burn scar.”

The Grand Canyon tragedy reflects what scientists call compound events, when climate-related catastrophes overlap or occur in quick succession. As compound events multiply, they’re amplifying the impact of disasters and straining emergency response. Although scientists said directly connecting a specific rainfall event to climate change is challenging, record-high ocean temperatures have made for an unusually strong El Niño this year. A spate of El Niño-related tropical storms and hurricanes in the Pacific has in turn heightened atmospheric moisture. As global warming accelerates, monsoonal flash floods in Arizona will become more frequent, according to climate scientists. Also Read: Biggest El Nino in ‘over a century’ to dial up global heat, India braces for double crop hit “While El Niño doesn't usually play a direct role during the Arizona monsoon, tropical activity in the eastern Pacific (Mexico/Central America) can help push more moisture into Arizona,” Erinanne Saffell, a climate scientist who recently served as the Arizona state climatologist, said in an email. She said Saturday’s deluge at Bright Angel Creek was a result of large-scale atmospheric conditions that pulled moisture into Arizona from the south.

People stand next to a large sinkhole in Viña del Mar, Chile, on July 18, 2026, as the UN climate agency warns El Niño is near-certain to become "very strong." (Photo by Cristobal Basaure / AFP) (AFP)