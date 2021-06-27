News updates from HT: Gupteshwar Pandey who handled Sushant Singh Rajput case is now seeking God and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gupteshwar Pandey who handled Sushant Singh Rajput death case says he will only serve God now

Bihar's former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey who was in the thick of Bihar versus Maharashtra government tussle in the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020 is now a religious preacher. Read More

Police register FIR under UAPA after blasts in Jammu IAF station

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after two low-intensity explosions took place at the Jammu Air Force Station on Sunday, news agency ANI reported quoting officials. Read More

Chhattisgarh Maoist involved in 25 cases and carrying award on his head killed

Chhattisgarh Police said it gunned down a Maoist, who was involved in 25 criminal cases and carried a reward of ₹500,000 on his head, in an encounter in Dantewada district on Sunday. Read More

'When you're unplayable, you're bound to have success': Razzaq talks about his delivery that troubled Sachin Tendulkar

When it comes to discussing bowlers, who have dismissed Sachin Tendulkar most times in international cricket, the legendary James Anderson, Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee come to mind. Read More

'Kareena Kapoor was so excited': Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha's co-star's reaction to her wedding

Actor Mona Singh will soon be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. It will be her second movie with both Aamir and Kareena Kapoor after 2009's 3 Idiots. Read More

Watch: How Md Shami, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher and a rainbow snake amused netizens