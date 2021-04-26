News updates from HT: Gurugram launches free consultation with doctors on Zoom and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gurugram launches free doctor consultation for two hours on Zoom as Covid-19 cases grow

In view of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in India, the district administration of Gurugram in Haryana announced it is launching a novel initiative for its citizens -- free doctor consultation for two hours, virtually on Zoom. Read More

Bihar Covid-19: Patna hospitals grapple with oxygen short-supply

Oxygen shortage continued to cripple treatment of Covid patients in both private and government hospitals in Patna as attendants with patients ran from one hospital to another in search of the life-sustaining gas on Sunday. Read More

US returned the favour with Covid-19 aid package for India, says Biden

US President Joe Biden on Sunday made it clear that the assistance offered by his administration to India to combat Covid-19 is in exchange for India’s aid earlier. Read More

2nd Oxygen Express reaches Uttar Pradesh with 60,000 litres of life saving gas

The second Oxygen Express loaded with 60,000 litres of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) reached Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow on Monday morning to meet a shortage of the life-sustaining gas in hospitals treating severe Covid-19 patients across Uttar Pradesh. Read More

RCB bowlers Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson pull out of IPL 2021, set to return to Australia

Royal Challengers Bangalore received a big blow on Monday after two Australia stars Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa announced that they will be pulling out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, and will be returning to Australia. Read More

Annoyed Chadwick Boseman fans turn on Anthony Hopkins for 'ruining' Oscars: 'It's the producers' fault'

One of the biggest changes introduced to the 93rd Academy Awards was the restructuring of the sequence in which the categories were presented. Read More

Malaika Arora suggests 3 Yoga exercises to say ‘hello’ to radiant skin | Watch

Encouraging fans to purify blood as they workout this Monday, Bollywood actor and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora spilled the beans on three Yoga exercises that say “hello” to radiant skin. Read More

Watch: Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft airlifts cryogenic oxygen containers

The Indian Air Force airlifted cryogenic oxygen containers for recharging from Gwailor to Ranchi. Watch