Annoyed Chadwick Boseman fans turn on Anthony Hopkins for 'ruining' Oscars: 'It's the producers' fault'

One of the biggest changes introduced to the 93rd Academy Awards was the restructuring of the sequence in which the categories were presented. Normally, the Best Picture Oscar is the last to be given out, but this year, the ceremony concluded with the Best Actor award, resulting in one of the biggest anticlimaxes in recent Oscar memory.

Many had pegged the late Chadwick Boseman as the firm favourite to win the award, for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Indeed, several commentators noted that the ceremony had been designed to conclude with a Boseman victory. But to everyone's surprise, Anthony Hopkins was announced as the winner, for his performance in The Father. And he wasn't even present to collect the award.

Anthony Hopkins is without fault. Class-act and brilliant performance in The Father. Truly, he, Boseman, and Ahmed were all neck and neck for me.



Fault is on the Oscar producers who, for ratings, needlessly made the loss of an icon even harder on those anticipating his honor. — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) April 26, 2021

anthony hopkins rn not knowing he accidentally ruined the oscars pic.twitter.com/qEOfbiKAQh — iana murray (@ianamurray) April 26, 2021

Anthony Hopkins stumbling out of his bed tomorrow pic.twitter.com/nzSp04DGSx — DANIEL (@dpatt0) April 26, 2021

Anthony Hopkins at home, adorably unaware of what happened pic.twitter.com/0yZTZ21aB1 — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) April 26, 2021

Whatever your feelings, to those of you who are crapping on Anthony Hopkins: No. Not in this house. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 26, 2021

They build the entire show around a Chadwick Boseman ending and then Anthony Hopkins won and didn't show up — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

everyone bouta attack anthony hopkins 😭😭 leave him alone. let’s remember the real enemy is them switching the order knowing who was gonna win and inviting chadwick’s family and not giving him a proper tribute — zoë (@filmsbyzoe) April 26, 2021

Joaquin Phoenix: “And the Oscar goes to... Anthony Hopkins GOOD NIGHT EVERYONE!”



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/7dayybclm5 — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) April 26, 2021

Joaquin Phoenix after announcing Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor pic.twitter.com/ira9tcQobL — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2021





This is Hopkins' second Oscar. He previously won for his iconic turn in The Silence of the Lambs, in which he famously had only around 16 minutes of screen time. His win on Monday also makes him the oldest ever winner of an acting Oscar, at 83.

In an interview with The New York Times, he said that playing his dementia-riddled character in the film was 'just so easy'. “It was an easy part to play,” he said said, “because it was such a good script.” He added, “When you watch Olivia and that face crumbles and the tears come out, you think, ‘Oh, I don’t need to act anymore.’”

Boseman died last year after a four-year private battle with cancer. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom was his final screen appearance. He also won acclaim for a supporting role in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.

