News updates from HT: High Court asks EC to delay Bengal civic polls amid Covid and all the latest news

High court asks EC to consider postponing Bengal civic body polls for 4-6 weeks amid Covid

The Calcutta high court on Friday directed the West Bengal Election Commission to consider postponing civic body polls for four to six weeks in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. Read More

'Different festivals signify India's vibrant culture’: PM Modi extends greetings

As various parts of India celebrate a slew of festivities to mark the end of winters and beginning of harvest season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation and said the different festivals signify the country's vibrant cultural diversity. Read More

Video shows largest drinking glass pyramid made using 54,740 champagne glasses

Guinness World Records (GWR) often takes to Instagram to share various videos that showcase different types of records. This video posted on their page is one such clip. It showcases a record involving 54,740 champagne glasses. Watch Now

'Can't be a role model in this manner': Furious Gambhir lambasts 'immature' Kohli for 'exaggerated' stump-mic reaction

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was left absolutely furious with India captain Virat Kohli's stump-mic antics during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday. Read More

Human review: Shefali Shah gives a vicious performance in series about Big Pharma’s crimes

The Disney+ Hotstar series Human is a bombastic indictment of the pharmaceutical industry and private healthcare’s ravenous appetite for profit at the cost of human lives. Read More

Tiger Shroff's morning cardio workout came with a dance routine

Tiger Shroff is making us groove to the tunes of Casanova all the while sharing his morning fitness routine. The actor loves to work out and dance – sometimes, he merges the two and makes it a groovy morning cardio routine which will make you get up from the bed and start dancing right away. Read More