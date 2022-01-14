'Different festivals signify India's vibrant culture’: PM’s message on Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu & Uttarayan

As various parts of India celebrate a slew of festivities to mark the end of winters and beginning of harvest season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the nation and said the different festivals signify the country's vibrant cultural diversity.

In separate tweets, Modi extended his greetings to all celebrating communities in the country. "Across India we are marking different festivals which signify India's vibrant cultural diversity. My greetings on these festivals," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, as well as Uttarayan mark the harvesting season for crops as winter takes a back seat and ushers in the spring. People celebrate the occasion in different ways and forms and enjoy the fruits of a good harvest, with an underline to the need to preserve the environment.

Extending the Makar Sankranti greetings, the Prime Minister shared a picture message that read, "Greetings to all of you on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. May this festival associated with the worship of nature bring in good health and happiness in everyone's life."

On the occasion of Uttarayan, he tweeted a picture message in Gujarati and said, “Have a wonderful Uttarayan.”

Have a wonderful Uttarayan. pic.twitter.com/hHcMBzBJZP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

The PM wished people on the occasion of Bhogi in another tweet. He said, "Bhogi greetings to everyone. May this special festival enrich the spirit of happiness in our society. I pray for the good health and well-being of our fellow citizens."

On Magh Bihu, the Prime Minister prayed that “this festival enhances happiness and prosperity in everyone's lives”.

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Pongal, Modi said Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu.

"On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened," he tweeted.

Pongal is synonymous with the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu. On this special occasion, my greetings to everyone and especially the Tamil people spread all over the world. I pray that our bond with nature and the spirit of brotherhood in our society are deepened. pic.twitter.com/FjZqzzsLhr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 14, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Thursday extended his greetings to people celebrating across India. “Highlighting the unity in diversity that defines our country, these festivals underline our organic relationship with nature. May the festivals bring prosperity and happiness to everyone,” the President had tweeted.

Several other prominent faces, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Rahul Gandhi, have extended their greetings on the festivals.