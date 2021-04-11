News updates from HT: Himachal Pradesh makes negative RT-PCR test mandatory on arrival and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Negative RT-PCR report needed to enter Himachal Pradesh after April 16

Himachal Pradesh joins Delhi, Assam, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka who have also issued similar orders following the rise in cases of the coronavirus disease across the nation.

Re-imposing lockdown after assembly polls will be a 'mistake': Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittahad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said the government must not reimpose a nationwide lockdown once the results of assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu are declared.

'I was surprised to see Harbhajan Singh playing': Parthiv Patel weighs in on veteran off-spinner's KKR debut

IPL 2021: One person who found Harbhajan Singh's KKR debut surprising was his former India teammate Parthiv Patel.

There is an animal hidden in this image. Can you spot it?

The Internet is filled with different kinds of pictures showcasing wildlife. Usually, those images leave people impressed and at times surprised. Just like this post shared on Twitter by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey.

Sonu Sood wants to 'cancel board exams 2021', stands in support of students. Watch video message

﻿Actor Sonu Sood has criticised the decision to go ahead with 'offline' board exams, amid the pandemic.

Twinkle Khanna shares clip of deserted beach during lockdown, says weekends have 'gone to the dogs'. Watch

The actor-turned-author, whose husband Akshay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 recently, shared a video of an empty beach with dogs roaming around and joked that the beach and weekends have 'gone to the dogs'.

'On May 2, at 2 pm...': Amit Shah's message to Mamata Banerjee | Bengal election