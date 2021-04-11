Home / India News / News updates from HT: Himachal Pradesh makes negative RT-PCR test mandatory on arrival and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Himachal Pradesh makes negative RT-PCR test mandatory on arrival and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 11, 2021 08:57 PM IST
CPI-M MLA Rakesh Singha gets a Covid-19 test done at DDU government hospital, Shimla. (Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)

Negative RT-PCR report needed to enter Himachal Pradesh after April 16

Himachal Pradesh joins Delhi, Assam, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Karnataka who have also issued similar orders following the rise in cases of the coronavirus disease across the nation. Read more here.

Re-imposing lockdown after assembly polls will be a 'mistake': Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittahad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said the government must not reimpose a nationwide lockdown once the results of assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu are declared. Read more here.

'I was surprised to see Harbhajan Singh playing': Parthiv Patel weighs in on veteran off-spinner's KKR debut

IPL 2021: One person who found Harbhajan Singh's KKR debut surprising was his former India teammate Parthiv Patel. Read more here.

Careless use, hoarding and black markets behind India's Remdesivir shortage

Maharashtra, Punjab, C'garh: Govt points out gaps in Covid containment strategy

Govt bans export of Remdesivir: Know all about the drug

There is an animal hidden in this image. Can you spot it?

The Internet is filled with different kinds of pictures showcasing wildlife. Usually, those images leave people impressed and at times surprised. Just like this post shared on Twitter by IFS officer Ramesh Pandey. Read more here.

Sonu Sood wants to 'cancel board exams 2021', stands in support of students. Watch video message

﻿Actor Sonu Sood has criticised the decision to go ahead with 'offline' board exams, amid the pandemic. Watch his video message here.

Twinkle Khanna shares clip of deserted beach during lockdown, says weekends have 'gone to the dogs'. Watch

The actor-turned-author, whose husband Akshay Kumar tested positive for Covid-19 recently, shared a video of an empty beach with dogs roaming around and joked that the beach and weekends have 'gone to the dogs'. Watch here.

'On May 2, at 2 pm...': Amit Shah's message to Mamata Banerjee | Bengal election

