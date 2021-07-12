Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: IMA cautions against 3rd wave; says tourists, pilgrims potential spreaders and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:55 PM IST
Residents seen thronging the Field Ganj market in Ludhiana.(HT Photo)

Third Covid wave imminent: IMA says tourists, pilgrims potential super spreaders

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday appealed to state governments to put a bar on large gatherings as it cautioned against a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More

Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases fall to 7603; less than 500 fresh infections in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a fall in its fresh infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as 7603 more people tested positive, taking its cumulative infection tally to 6,165,402, a health department bulletin showed. Read More

AAP’s promise of free power sparks debate in Uttarakhand

Ahead of the state assembly elections in 2022, free electricity supply seems to have emerged a popular poll promise in Uttarakhand. Read More

'It looks unlikely': Deep Dasgupta on Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal playing together in T20 World Cup

There was a time when Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were the two key spinners in the Indian team. Read More

Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo in a Bihari accent in an unseen BTS video of Super 30, watch

Hrithik Roshan has shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Super 30 in which he's seen singing Jadoo, from his movie Koi Mil Gaya, in a Bihari accent. Read More

Sara Ali Khan ditching gym equipment to deadlift her friend is powerlifting goal

After flooding the Internet with her travel pictures from the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, which she recently visited, Sara Ali Khan is back to raising the mercury with her sexy shooting sprees but not before she laid some powerlifting goals this Monday. Read More

Watch: Deadly lightning strikes in UP, MP and Rajasthan; over 70 killed

