Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases fall to 7603; less than 500 fresh infections in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a fall in its fresh infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as 7603 more people tested positive, taking its cumulative infection tally to 6,165,402, a health department bulletin showed. The Covid-19 related death toll, meanwhile, rose to 126,024, as the daily fatalities fell to 53, according to the bulletin. Ninety-three reconciled fatalities were also added to the cumulative death toll.

Over the last few days, Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 caseload has been in the range of 8000-9000 infections per day. From July 8 to July 11, the state saw 9114, 8992, 8266 and 8535 fresh infections respectively.

Monday's bulletin also showed that 15,277 more patients were discharged after recovery, taking the total number of such cases in Maharashtra to 5,927,956. This is a significant increase in the number of new recoveries, which stood at 6013 on July 11. In terms of testing, 175,899 tests were conducted in the state, as against 210,411, taking the total number of tests conducted thus far to 44,186,449.

Mumbai's daily caseload also witnessed a decline, as the state capital recorded 496 new cases as against 558 on Sunday. 9 new virus-related deaths were reported in the city as against 15 a day ago. With this, Mumbai's cumulative infection tally has risen to 728,190, including 15,636 fatalities.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government said eight districts of the state have continued to report a high number of daily Covid-19 cases, as well as a high testing positivity rate. These are Kolhapur, Satara, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Pune (rural) and Sangli.

The Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) has expressed concern over the surge in new cases in Kerala and Maharashtra. On June 9, the health ministry said the two states contributed to 53 per cent of total Covid-19 cases from the preceding week.