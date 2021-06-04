News updates from HT: India has administered 223 million Covid vaccine doses till now and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm on Friday (June 4, 2021). Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India has administered 223 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India has administered over 223 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Thursday, June 3. The country also went ahead to book in advance 300 million doses of a vaccine still under development in a ₹1,500 crore deal with Hyderabad-based Biological-E. The firm’s vaccine candidate is in Phase III of clinical trials. Read more

Visa of foreigners stranded due to Covid pandemic extended till Aug 31: MHA

India on Friday extended the validity of exiting visa for foreign nationals, who came to the country before March last year and were stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, till the end of August. Read more

Delhi University likely to provide fee waiver to students orphaned by Covid-19

The Delhi University has asked colleges currently under the varsity to conduct a survey and prepare a list of students who have lost either one or both of their parents to the novel coronavirus. Read more

Russia may start trial of Covid-19 vaccine combining Sputnik V, Chinese shots: RDIF chief

Russia may start trials on a vaccine combining its Sputnik V vaccine and various Chinese shots in Arab countries, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told a news agency on Friday, according to Reuters. Read more

Rashid Khan describes MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh in 'one word'; gives special tribute to Sachin Tendulkar

After all their achievements, records, numerous match-winning performances on the cricket field, it sure cannot be an easy task to describe the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Yuvraj Singh in one word. But then again, not everyone is Afghanistan's leg-spinner, Rashid Khan. Read more

WATCH: When Himesh Reshammiya’s duplicate showed up at Indian Idol audition and Anu Malik walked out

Indian Idol, currently in its twelfth season, has been running on television for several years. While singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya is one of the judges of Indian Idol 12, did you know that there was a time when his duplicate came to try his luck on the show? Singer-composer Anu Malik, who was one of the judges at the time, even walked out during the audition. Watch here