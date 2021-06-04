Delhi University likely to provide fee waiver to students orphaned by Covid-19

The Delhi University (DU) may provide a fee waiver to students who lost one or both of their parents to the deadly coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials informed news agency PTI on Friday. PC Joshi, the acting vice-chancellor, said that the varsity is "actively considering" the fee waiver matter. The administration has asked colleges currently under DU to conduct a survey and prepare a list of students who have lost their parents to the novel coronavirus.

"Delhi University has written to its colleges to conduct a survey of students who have lost their parents due to coronavirus. We have sought a report in the matter by Monday," Dean of Colleges, Balaram Pani, told PTI.

The Delhi university's vice-chancellor, at a prayer meeting held in the memory of varsity employees who lost their lives to the infection, said that a key area for the administration is providing free education for all DU students who lost their parents during the pandemic, at least till the time they are studying the university.

According to the news agency, the principal of one of the colleges under DU welcomed the initiative and said that once the decision is finalised by the university, the proposal will be put before the college's governing body for approval. Since ours is a college funded by the Delhi government and it is a financial matter, we will need to get it approved by the governing body," the college principal explained.

There are three kinds of colleges currently under the Delhi University. These are -- colleges funded by trusts, colleges funded by DU, and colleges fully or partially funded by the Delhi government. According to the report, there are at present 28 colleges funded by the Delhi government, including 12 that are fully funded by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation.