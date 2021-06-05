News updates from HT: India produced over 45k tonnes of Covid-19 biomedical waste in last 1 year and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

World Environment Day: India produced 45,308 tonnes of Covid-19 biomedical waste in previous one year

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), India has been generating nearly 146 tonnes of bio-medical waste everyday. Read more

Captain digs in heels at meet over infighting

Punjab chief minister appears before Kharge panel, defends his style of functioning. Read more

Alpha to Delta switch behind city’s 4th wave

The Delta variant of Sars-Cov-2 out-competed the Alpha variant within weeks and went on to spark Delhi’s most devastating wave of Covid-19 yet. Read more

'Pant has the effect of Sehwag or Gilchrist on rivals': Karthik

“He lends flexibility to the team and the management has the opportunity to play the extra batsman or the bowler as per requirement," said Karthik. Read more

KRK says Arjun Kapoor called him, is his only 'real friend' in Bollywood: 'I will never criticise your film'

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, also known for sharing film reviews on YouTube, has called actor Arjun Kapoor his 'real friend' in Bollywood. Read more

Vaccine hesitancy caught on cam: Scared of Covid jab, woman hides behind drums

A video showing an old woman hiding behind a drum fearing Covid-19 vaccination has gone viral on social media. Watch