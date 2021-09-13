News updates from HT: India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage crosses 75 crore and all the latest news

WHO congratulates India for administering over 75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday surpassed the 75 crore-mark, an official statement by the Union ministry of health and family welfare read. Read More

NIA takes over case of bomb attack outside house of Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took over the case of bomb 'attacks' outside the house Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Arjun Singh's house on the outskirts of Kolkata. Read More

Negative in 9 Covid tests, man may be source of new outbreak in China

A Chinese national who completed 28 days in quarantine including three weeks at a centralised isolation, after returning from Singapore and tested negative for nine nucleic acid and one serum tests during the four weeks. Read More

India captain Virat Kohli opens up for the first time after cancelled 5th Test against England

India captain Virat Kohli opened up for the first time after the fifth India vs England Test match in Manchester was cancelled due to Covid-19 fears in the Indian camp. Read More

Y The Last Man review: Yawn-inducing post-apocalyptic show disrespects celebrated source material

With title sequence music that sounds an awful lot like the song Butterfly by Crazy Town, every episode of Y: The Last Man begins by first putting a smirk on your face. Read More

