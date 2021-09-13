Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage crosses 75 crore and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage crosses 75 crore and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 08:55 PM IST
India’s cumulative vaccination coverage against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday surpassed the 75 crore-mark, an official statement by the Union ministry of health and family welfare read. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

WHO congratulates India for administering over 75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Monday surpassed the 75 crore-mark, an official statement by the Union ministry of health and family welfare read. Read More

NIA takes over case of bomb attack outside house of Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday took over the case of bomb 'attacks' outside the house Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Arjun Singh's house on the outskirts of Kolkata. Read More

Negative in 9 Covid tests, man may be source of new outbreak in China

A Chinese national who completed 28 days in quarantine including three weeks at a centralised isolation, after returning from Singapore and tested negative for nine nucleic acid and one serum tests during the four weeks. Read More

India captain Virat Kohli opens up for the first time after cancelled 5th Test against England

India captain Virat Kohli opened up for the first time after the fifth India vs England Test match in Manchester was cancelled due to Covid-19 fears in the Indian camp. Read More

RELATED STORIES

Y The Last Man review: Yawn-inducing post-apocalyptic show disrespects celebrated source material

With title sequence music that sounds an awful lot like the song Butterfly by Crazy Town, every episode of Y: The Last Man begins by first putting a smirk on your face. Read More

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
newsletter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Manmohan Singh condoles Oscar Fernandes’ death, writes to his wife

With Covid-19 cases dipping, Kerala eases restrictions

WHO congratulates India for administering over 75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses 

Afghan crisis can have catastrophic effect on regional stability: Jaishankar 
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP