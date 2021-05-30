Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: India sent jet to repatriate Choksi, says Antigua and Barbuda PM and all the latest

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 30, 2021 12:54 PM IST
India seems to be going all out as it has sent a private jet to get Mehul Choksi repatriated directly from Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister Gaston Browne has told the local media there.

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Antigua and Barbuda PM says India has sent jet to bring back Mehul Choksi

India seems to be going all out as it has sent a private jet to get Mehul Choksi repatriated directly from Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Gaston Browne has told the local media there. Read More

‘Great example of naari shakti’: PM Modi to all-woman Oxygen Express’ loco pilot on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to the loco pilot of the all-women Oxygen Express train, which transported the crucial gas needed for the treatment of critical patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to Karnataka’s Bengaluru. Read More

'When beti speaks..': PM Modi interacts with 12-year-old daughter of IAF captain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with several frontline workers and thanked them for their relentless work in fighting the second wave of the pandemic. Read More

Hit by pandemic and electoral setback, BJP to recalibrate strategy

The muted celebrations on May 30 to mark the Bharatiya Janata Party’s seventh year in power at the centre are primarily on account of the death and devastation brought on by the second wave of the corona pandemic. Read More

'This not just for IPL, take example of Suryakumar’: Akmal explains why the mindset of ‘Indian cricket is commendable'

India is going through a golden period in international cricket. Team India have secured Test series victories against England and Australia even though they have missed a number of first-team players. Read More

Gauahar Khan in 1k floral print swimsuit is the perfect mix of chic and fun

Gauahar Khan has lately been serving us with a lot of casual fashion goals. From slaying in a pair of well-fitted jeans and a basic top during her weekend getaway to rocking athleisure and looking elegant in Indian wear, the actor has been doing it all. Read More

'Not Karan Johar or Anurag Kashyap, I'm your daddy': Mika Singh challenges KRK, announces diss track

Singer Mika Singh, who jumped into self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan's legal tussle with actor Salman Khan earlier this week, has said that he won't be easily pushed around. Read More

Bodies in rivers; polls amid Covid, court criticism: UP Health Minister

Uttar Pradesh has been one of the states hit hardest by the second wave of Covid-19 infections. Watch

