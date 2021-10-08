News updates from HT: India, US to hold slew of meetings on counter-terrorism, defence and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India,US to hold slew of meetings; counter-terrorism, Afghan situation on agenda

The India-US joint working group on counter-terrorism is set to meet during October 26-28, and the two sides will also hold the bilateral homeland security dialogue and talks on designation of terrorist individuals and entities in the coming weeks. Read more here.

House of Secrets The Burari Deaths review: Netflix show goes beyond gory details, re-examines case that gripped nation

House of Secrets The Burari Deaths review: Netflix India's new true crime documentary goes beyond the gory details and asks the questions that really matter. Read more here.

'No chance but to bat. The numbers are pretty scary': Rohit reacts to herculean task as Chawla debuts for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma opted to bat and acknowledged the heavy odds stacking against the two-time defending champions and five-time IPL title winners. Read more here.

World Mental Health Day: How new moms can deal with depression during pandemic

While the birth of a baby is a special moment for a mother, postpartum depression can make things difficult for women. In pandemic times, the situation has turned even graver. Read more here.

Why Ratan Tata said 'welcome back' to Air India after ₹18,000 cr winning bid

