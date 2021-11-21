News updates from HT: Indian Navy to commission INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Navy to commission 'vigilant', 'valiant' INS Visakhapatnam in Mumbai today

The Indian Navy will on Sunday commission the INS Visakhapatnam, which is the first ship of Project 15B, at the naval dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of defence minister Rajnath Singh as the chief guest at the ceremony. Read more

Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: List of probable ministers to be sworn in today

As many as 15 ministers, including four existing ministers, are likely to take oath on Sunday as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is all set to rejig his cabinet to dispel months of tensions between him and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. Read more

Rain fury in AP: At least 25 dead, dozens missing. What we know so far

As parts of southern states continued to witness heavy rains due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Air Force, NDRF, SDRF, police and fire services personnel scrambled to save lives. Read more

Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal sangeet: Bride glows in red, Alia Bhatt and Raveena Tandon deck up for party

Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to get married on Sunday. The couple celebrated their wedding with a sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Read more

Rohit Sharma on verge of breaking Virat Kohli's huge T20I record for India

India captain Rohit Sharma is in sublime form scoring 48 and 55 in the two matches he played in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand so far. Read more

Gabriella Demetriades' video of 'Pilates at home' is all the weekend fitness inspo we need

Gabriella Demetriades kickstarted her weekend with a dose of fitness. On Saturday, Gabriella shared an Instagram reel where she can be seen taking up multiple fitness routines with her fitness trainer Talia guiding her through the entire process. Watch here

Kulgam: Terrorist gunned down, nearly 60 students evacuated from encounter site

Security forces killed an unidentified terrorist in J&K’s Kulgam district on Saturday. The terrorist killed was identified as district commander of Hizbul mujahideen, as per reports. Watch here