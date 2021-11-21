Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle: List of probable ministers to be sworn in today

As many as 15 ministers, including four existing ministers, are likely to take oath on Sunday as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot is all set to rejig his cabinet to dispel months of tensions between him and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

The oath-taking ceremony of the new ministers will be held at the Governor's house. According to reports, the oath-taking ceremony of new ministers will take place at 4pm on Sunday.

The list of new faces for the Rajasthan cabinet was shared by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra. The MLAs to be sworn-in in the cabinet reportedly includes several of Sachin Pilot's "loyalists", including Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha, and Brijendra Ola.

"Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," Dotasra said in a tweet in Hindi.

Notably, the list includes only two female MLAs, one of whom will be elevated to the cabinet rank.

Here's the full list of probable ministers who will take oath today:

1. Hemaram Choudhary

2. Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya

3. Ramlal Jat

4. Mahesh Joshi

5. Vishvendra Singh

6. Ramesh Meena

7. Mamta Bhupesh Bhairava

8. Bhajan Lal Jatav

9. Tikaram Juli

10. Govind Ram Meghwal

11. Shakuntala Rawat

12. Zahida Khan

13. Brijendra Singh Ola

14. Rajendra Gudha

15. Murari Lal Meena

Ahead of the cabinet reshuffle, all Rajasthan ministers submitted their resignations to Gehlot, who then met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.