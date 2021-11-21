15 ministers to take oath in Rajasthan today as Congress seeks to strike balance

As many as 15 ministers—11 cabinet ministers and four ministers of state—will be sworn-in on Sunday as Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will reshuffle his cabinet after the Congress sought to ease tension between the senior leaders of the party.

The Congress leadership does not want to repeat the situation in Punjab given the current tensions between the Gehlot and Pilot factions in the state even though elections are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan in 2023.

The new Rajasthan cabinet will have 12 new faces, including five ministers from the Sachin Pilot camp, in the reshuffle. Congress leader Sachin Pilot's "loyalists" MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Vishvendra Singh, Murari Lal Meena, Ramesh Meena and Brijendra Ola, will be part of the cabinet of Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle.

Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena were sacked as cabinet ministers along with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot in July last year.

The chief of Congress’ Rajasthan unit Govind Singh Dotasra shared the list of 15 MLAs, who will take oath on Sunday, and said that three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank.

"Many many congratulations to all the new MLAs of Rajasthan cabinet and all the three ministers promoted from minister of state to cabinet minister," Dotasra said in a tweet late on Saturday.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who resigned before.

The new Rajasthan cabinet will have four Scheduled Caste (SC) members for the first time, in a step taken by the Congress after elevating a Dalit as the chief minister of Punjab. A senior leader said that three ministers of state, all of whom are from the SC community, have been elevated to the cabinet rank.

There will be three ministers from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community and the cabinet will also have three women—a Muslim, one from the SC community and a Gujjar.

Hemaram Chaudhary, Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bhairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat are among the new ministers to take oath as cabinet ministers.

Those who will take oath as the new ministers of state on Sunday are Zahida Khan, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Dudha and Muralilal Meena. Rajinder Gudha is a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA who later joined the Congress.

The three SC ministers who have been elevated to the cabinet rank are Bhajanlal Jatav, Mamta Bhupesh Bhairwa and Tikaram Juli. Former MP Govind Ram Meghwal, another SC member, is a fresh face to be included in the refurbished cabinet.

The ruling Congress has 102 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly after it snatched a seat from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recent bypolls.