Home / India News / Ashok Gehlot inducts 12 new faces in Cabinet rejig, promotes 3 ministers
india news

Ashok Gehlot inducts 12 new faces in Cabinet rejig, promotes 3 ministers

Former Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena have been re-inducted in the Cabinet. They were dropped along with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot in July 2020.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Copy Link
BySachin Saini

Fulfilling the long pending demand of a cabinet reshuffle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday declared the names of new ministers, elevating three state minsters to cabinet rank.

Hours after collecting resignation letters from the ministers in his Council of Ministers at a meeting at his residence and after meeting the Governor, the list of new ministers was released by Gehlot’s office.

The cabinet rejig is expected to happen on Sunday afternoon.

Three state ministers – Women and Child Welfare minister Mamta Bhupesh, Labour minister Tika Ram Julee, and Bhajan Lal Jatav have been elevated to Cabinet rank.

Former Tourism Minister Vishwendra Singh and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ramesh Meena have been re-inducted in the Cabinet. They were dropped along with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot in July 2020.

The new faces to be inducted with cabinet rank are –Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya, Ram Lal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishwendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Tika Ram Julee, Govind Meghwal and Shuakuntla Rawat.

Four new ministers will be inducted at the state level – Zahida, Brajendra Ola, Rajendra Gudha and Murari Lal Meena.

A senior party leader said of the 12 new faces to be inducted, four are believed to be from the Pilot camp – Hemaram Choudhary, Vishwendra, Ramesh Meena, and Brajendra Ola.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out