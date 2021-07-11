News updates from HT: Indians evacuated from Kandahar but consulate not shut and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Officials, security personnel evacuated but Kandahar consulate not shut: India

India evacuated some 50 officials and security personnel from Kandahar in an air force aircraft following intense clashes between Afghan forces and Taliban fighters who seized key areas near the city in southern Afghanistan, people familiar with developments said on Sunday. Read more

'Good news': Jyotiraditya Scindia announces more flights under UDAN scheme

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday announced new flights under the UDAN scheme to connect small cities with the metros. The flights utilises less used airports in the country and seeks to offer affordable flights to the people of the country. Read more

Meghalaya’s festival to ward off pandemic allows only vaccinated participants

The annual Behdieñkhlam festival in Meghalaya is being celebrated on Sunday without mass festivities and fanfare by the Jaiñtia tribe- also known as the Pnars of Meghalaya due to Covid-19 fears. Read more

Sputnik V gives 90% protection against Delta strain of Covid-19: Scientist

Viral vector and mRNA vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, provide enough protection against the new Delta strain of the coronavirus, Head of the Novosibirsk State University's Laboratory and corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Sergey Netesov told Sputnik. Read more

Evelyn Sharma is expecting first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi: ‘We are over the moon’

Actor Evelyn Sharma is expecting her first child with her husband, Australia-based dental surgeon Dr Tushaan Bhindi. The news comes less than two months after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on May 15. Read more

Bystanders rush in to steady out-of-control carnival ride in Michigan. Watch

A terrifying moment that the a group of people stopped from turning into a disaster was captured on camera. Videos of the moment show what the bystanders did to stabilise an out-of-control carnival ride. Read more

Meet professional racer Shana Parmeshwar, woman behind India's longest racetrack

A bit reckless, a bit mad and a whole lot of skill and passion - professional car racing may not be for everyone but it is surely for anyone interested. Read more

Sherni Vidya Balan paints the town a romantic red in elegant applique silk saree

Actor Vidya Balan is busy promoting her recently released film Sherni in full swing. Throughout the promotions, she has been giving us incredible sartorial moments with each look. Read more

Watch| Men vs women in the forces: Kargil Girl speaks out | The Interview

In the latest edition of The Interview, real-life Gunjan Saxena, the former Flight Lieutenant, talks about her experience in the Air Force. The Kargil girl opens up on the negative portrayal of male IAF officers in the 2020 film. Watch here