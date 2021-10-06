News updates from HT: Internet to be suspended for 12 hours in Sitapur amid Lakhimpur Kheri row

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Internet to be suspended for 12 hours in Sitapur

A twelve-hour suspension of the internet will be imposed in Sitapur on Wednesday, the Uttar Police said on Wednesday. Read More

Mullah Baradar returns to Kabul, refuses official security from Haqqani

Taliban government's deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has returned to Kabul and assumed duties but has refused to take security from interior ministry headed by global terrorist Sirajuddin Haqqani. Read More

Systematic attack on farmers, says Rahul Gandhi; adds will visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the central government over violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, claiming that systematic attack is happening on the farmers. Read More

Amitabh Bachchan is speechless as KBC 13 contestant talks about brother's murder, asks if culprit was caught

On Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan was left speechless after hearing the story of contestant Chirag, a data scientist from Mumbai. Read More

Mouni Roy nails thigh-high slit trend in ₹1 lakh sultry gold embellished gown

Thigh-high slit dresses are the IT trend of the season. Don't believe us? Well, the most fashionable divas of Bollywood - Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nora Fatehi - are getting behind this trend, and Mouni Roy is the latest star to join the list. Read More

Indian firm unveils Asia's first hybrid flying car at major world expo

With various companies worldwide pursuing the dream of making flying cars a reality, we are getting closer to it everyday, one step at a time, and India is not behind in this race. Read More

Watch: What India asked Sri Lanka to do regarding Tamil minority



