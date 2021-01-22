News updates from HT: IRCTC to resume e-catering services from Feb and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

IRCTC to resume e-catering services in phases from February

Indian Railways' catering arm – the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday announced it will resume its e-catering services from next month. Read More

Will India send vaccines to Pak if there is a request? MEA responds

India said on Friday it had not received any request from Pakistan for supply of Covid-19 vaccines even as it began commercial exports of doses by sending two million doses each to Brazil and Morocco. Read More

'No angle ruled out yet': What we know so far on Serum Institute fire

A day after two fire incidents broke out at Serum Institute of India's Pune campus, CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday said allayed concerns regarding the production of Covishield vaccine and said Covishield production or its supply will not be hit. Read More

Colleges shut during lockdown leave many girls in Pune rural areas with no option but to get married

For 23-year-old Jyotsana (name changed), it was a tough call when her parents and family members put pressure on her to get married after she returned to her village following the nationwide lockdown announced in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Read More

Pakistan cafe owners mock manager’s English, viral video irks people

A video showcasing an interaction between the owners of an upscale eatery and its manager has received backlash on social media. Read More

Late Irrfan Khan's wife delivers stirring speech at IFFI: 'This is the first time I've come out of home'

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, and wife, Sutapa Sikdar, on Friday attended a special screening of his film Paan Singh Tomar at the 51st International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Read More

Google threatens to withdraw search engine in Australia; government hits back

Google and the government in Australia are locked in a war of words over a proposed legislation that will make tech giants pay for news content. Watch