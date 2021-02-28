News updates from HT: ISRO's first mission of 2021 today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

ISRO's first mission of 2021 today; will launch Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Read more

Arvind Kejriwal to address 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Meerut today

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will on Sunday address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Meerut. The AAP has already announced that it is contesting the Assembly polls in UP in 2022. Read more

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in poll-bound Assam from March 1

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Assam on Monday (March 1) to campaign for party candidates for upcoming Assembly election. Read more

'If Ahmedabad pitch is acceptable, there'll be huge ramifications for world of Test cricket': David Lloyd

Former England cricketer and renowned broadcaster David Lloyd slammed the Ahmedabad pitch for the India vs England day-night Test, demanding answers from ICC. Read more

Ranveer Singh joins sister Ritika Bhavnani, parents for her birthday celebrations, did Deepika Padukone skip gathering?

Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and the entire Bhavnani family came together to celebrate the occasion by stepping out for a family dinner. Read more

Alia Bhatt or Mrunal Thakur: Who wore the ₹5k midi summer dress better?

Quite a few stars have been snapped wearing the same outfits and the latest Bollywood divas to join this group are Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur. Read more

Post on ‘weirdest snack’ sparks hilarious Twitter thread. Do you relate to any?

Have a snack that makes us happy is probably one of the most enjoyable things to do. It doesn’t matter what kind of snack one prefers; the motive is to feel good after having it. Read more

Jaipur: Robbers dig tunnel into house, steal silver buried under basement

Silver, buried inside ground in a basement, was stolen from Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The robbery was reported from a doctor’s house in Jaipur on February 24. Watch