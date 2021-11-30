News updates from HT: Karnataka puts nearly 600 passengers under surveillance over omicron fears and all the latest news

Amid omicron scare, Karnataka puts nearly 600 passengers under surveillance

After two people who returned from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19, authorities have made seven days quarantine compulsory for all international passengers and intensified testing and sanitisation at Bengaluru airport amid increasing concern over omicron. Read more

From Pfizer to Moderna: What vaccine makers are saying about omicron jabs

Omicron poses a "very high" risk globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned even as the new variant of the coronavirus has raised concerns around the world, with countries implementing travel bans and researchers racing to study whether it will evade vaccines. Read more

Oppn to decide on Parliament strategy today, may skip entire winter session

The Congress and 13 other parties may consider boycotting the winter session of Parliament after the bill to repeal three farm laws was passed in both Houses without debate, and 12 opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha were suspended on Monday. Read more

Heavy, widespread rain likely in Gujarat, north Konkan on Wednesday, Thursday,

Heavy and widespread rain is likely over Gujarat and north Konkan, while Haryana, east Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh are likely to received scattered rainfall on December 1 and 2, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

Kangana Ranaut says 'bye Chacha Jack' after Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO

Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher and few others have reacted to Indian origin American Parag Agrawal replacing Jack Dorsey as Twitter's new CEO. Read more

'I'm sure that Rahul and Rathour will look very closely': Laxman picks one area India need to address before 2nd Test

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman was on Monday pointed out a key area that Team India need to address before the second Test against New Zealand which begins on December 3 in Mumbai. Read more

Priyanka Chopra's floral date-night look with Nick Jonas at British Fashion Awards is bold: Pics and videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas attended the British Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Watch here

