News updates from HT: Karnataka's religious structures bill aimed at vote bank, says Cong and all the latest news

Congress says Bommai govt's bill on religious structures aimed at vote-bank

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led government for introducing the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill, 2021, that sought to protect illegal religious structures built on a public place. Read more

Assam foreigners’ tribunal says NRC is final

A foreigners’ tribunal in Assam’s Karimganj district has called the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) final even as it is yet to be notified and declared a resident of the area an Indian national citing his inclusion in the document. Read more

China: PLA soldiers killed at Galwan Valley now part of education on patriotism

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is citing the example of Chinese soldiers killed during the Galwan Valley clash with Indian border personnel in mid-June 2020 to teach lessons on patriotism to China’s primary schoolchildren. Read more

In special edition, Limca Book of Records honours frontline Covid-19 workers, innovators

In a special edition, the Limca Book of Records (LBR) has honoured frontline Covid-19 workers, as well as innovators who, it said, helped the country with their “selfless acts” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Bharat Biotech completes phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin in children, to submit data by next week

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said that the phase 2/3 trials of Covaxin for inoculation in children under the age of 18 are over. Read more

‘The mystery will remain’: Irfan Pathan explains why Chakravarthy can be a 'huge X-factor' for team India in T20 WC

Varun Chakravarthy on Monday night justified his selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which begins next month in the UAE and Oman. Bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the mystery spinner registered the magical figures of 3 for 13, after dismissing the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Sachin Baby. Read more

Kangana Ranaut objects to Alia Bhatt's ‘kanyadaan’ ad: ‘Stop manipulating naive consumers’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to a new advertisement featuring actor Alia Bhatt. In the commercial, for a bridal wear brand, Alia played a bride who doesn't agree with the practice of ‘kanyadaan (giving one’s daughter away)' at some Indian weddings. Read more