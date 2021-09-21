‘The mystery will remain’: Irfan Pathan explains why Chakravarthy can be a 'huge X-factor' for team India in T20 WC

Varun Chakravarthy on Monday night justified his selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which begins next month in the UAE and Oman. Bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the mystery spinner registered the magical figures of 3 for 13, after dismissing the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Sachin Baby. As a result, Virat Kohli & Co were bowled out for a paltry 92 and in reply, KKR won the game by 9 wickets following a comprehensive run chase.

Chakravarthy’s triple-strike crumbled RCB’s middle order. His exemplary bowling show left several experts of the game impressed and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was one of them. Speaking on Start Sports network, Pathan was of the opinion that Chakravarthy could be a surprise element in Team India’s bowling attack.

“He can be a huge X-factor. You have not played him in international cricket, you have definitely played him in the IPL but the dynamics are slightly different in the IPL. When you play him in the World Cup after playing him in the IPL, it will still be different, the World Cup pressure will be different and the mystery will remain,” Pathan said.

“If you remember the 2011 World Cup, Zaheer Khan started using the knuckle ball in the World Cup and not before that. That was a surprise delivery. So, the surprise factor is definitely beneficial when you play a new thing or bowler. Something similar can happen for Varun Chakravarthy,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, RCB captain Virat Kohli also lavished praise on Chakravarthy, stating that the spinner is going to be a vital part of India's plans in time to come.

“Pretty good, that's exactly what I was saying in the dug-out, he will be a key factor when he plays for India. We need to see performances like these from all the youngsters so that the bench strength of Indian cricket stays strong. And, he's someone who is going to play in the near future for India and it's a great sign,” Kohli said after KKR's win.

Chakravarthy grabbed the limelight for his heroics in IPL 2020 during which he scalped 17 wickets for KKR. As the tournament returned to the UAE once again, the mystery spinner grabbed the opportunity once again and stunned the opposition.