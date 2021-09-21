In special edition, Limca Book of Records honours frontline Covid-19 workers, innovators

In a special edition, the Limca Book of Records (LBR) has honoured frontline Covid-19 workers, as well as innovators who, it said, helped the country with their “selfless acts” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Released on Monday, the book is 2020-2022 combined edition of LBR, its publishing house, Hachette India, said.

The special edition puts spotlight on various aspects of India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, including the Vande Bharat mission, which was announced in May last year. As the world's largest repatriation exercise, it saw India evacuate, across six phases thus far, its citizens stuck from various countries, who got stuck there due to restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the viral illness.

The edition further talks about Covaxin and Covishield, the first two vaccines which were approved for the nationwide vaccination drive, which began on January 16. Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is the country's first home-made shot against this contagious disease. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), meanwhile, manufactures the Oxford University-AstraZeneca shot locally as Covishield.

The book also narrates the story of Noccarc Robotics, a start-up founded by Nikhil Kurele and Harshit Rathore. Set up in 2017, the Pune-based start-up developed two critical care medical devices to address urgent needs in Covid-19 times: Noccarc V310 and Noccarc H210. While the former is an ICU ventilator, the latter is a high flow oxygen therapy device.

Thomas Abraham, magaing director, Hachette India, described this as a “landmark.” Abraham said, “Despite interruptions and disruptions from the past two years, the LBR is back. I am particularly delighted that I was part of the book from its inception, and now, once again, as it leaves 30 editions behind. India at its best marches on.”

In the last 24 hours, India logged 26,115 new Covid-19 cases and 252 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. Active cases, it said, are at their lowest in 184 days, while recovery rate has mounted to 97.75%, highest since March last year.

(With inputs from PTI)