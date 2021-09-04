News updates from HT: Kerala BJP chief alleges LDF, UDF vying to support Taliban and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Vijayan's party, UDF vying to support Taliban, says Kerala BJP chief

BJP state president K Surendran on Saturday alleged that the mainstream political parties of Kerala are vying to extend support to the Taliban. Since the insurgent group came to power in Afghanistan, both the LDF and the UDF have been playing a different sort of politics, the state BJP leader charged. Read more…

India-US 2+2 meeting to be held in November

The next round of India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue is expected to take place in November and “there is some talk” of a summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the first in-person summit-level meeting of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad). Read more…

For fourth straight day, Delhi reports no death due to Covid-19

Delhi recorded no fatality due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for a fourth straight day on Saturday, according to the data available on the health bulletin. The national capital reported 55 fresh cases and 63 new recoveries, taking the respective cumulative tally to 14,37,929 and 14,12,493, the bulletin data revealed. Read more…

AAP should declare CM face early, based on ground realities, says Mann

Sangrur Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president and local MP Bhagwant Mann has said that the party not announcing a chief minister candidate for the Punjab assembly polls in 2022, early enough, was a big hurdle for party workers in their daily interactions with the public. Read more…

Ramp up 1st Covid vaccine dose coverage of 18+: Centre to N-E, hill states

The Centre on Saturday asked 11 northeast and hill states and Union Territories (UTs) to quickly increase the first dose coverage of the vaccine against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) among those in the 18-plus age group and focus on those above 60 years, saying the coverage of both doses has been unsatisfactory in some states. Read more…

4th Test: Rohit Sharma further enhances reputation as Test opener with maiden overseas century

India batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday notched up his 8th Test century during Day 3 the fourth Test against England at the Oval, and one that he would always cherish given this is the batsman's first three-figure score in Test cricket away from home. Read more…

Realme 6, Realme 6i, Realme X get Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

Realme earlier this month rolled out Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 to its Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone. Now, almost a month later, the company has announced that it has started rolling out a stable version of its Realme UI 2.0 on its Realme 6, Realme 6i, and Realme X smartphones. Read more…

Salman Khan told Bhagyashree 'please do it' after she cried over hugging scene with him in Maine Pyar Kiya

Actor Bhagyashree has opened up on how she was worried about shooting a few scenes, in her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), where she had to hug and kiss her co-star Salman Khan. Bhagyashree, who will appear as a guest on Zee Comedy Show this weekend, revealed how Salman convinced her to do the 'hug sequence'. She also spoke about how the kissing scene was changed for her. Read more…

Teacher's Day 2021: Dumbledore to Kabir Khan, teachers from our wildest dreams

This Teacher's Day 2021, let's take a look at some of the best onscreen and literary teachers that taught us how a gentle guiding hand can truly unleash your inner brave heart, genius and talent. Read more…