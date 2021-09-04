4th Test: Rohit Sharma further enhances reputation as Test opener with maiden overseas century

India batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday notched up his 8th Test century during Day 3 the fourth Test against England at the Oval, and one that he would always cherish given this is the batsman's first three-figure score in Test cricket away from home.

Rohit, who came tantalizingly close to scoring his maiden overseas Test hundred in the second Test of the series at Lord's, getting dismissed for 83, finally ended his wait when he brought up a century with a six off Moeen Ali during Day 3.

Rohit, who during the Test, completed 15000 international runs for India and 3000 runs in the format, helped India swell their lead to 100 at the tea interval. With KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit added a half-century and a century partnership respectively to strengthen India's position in the Test even further.

When India began their second innings on Day 2, India trailed England by 99 runs. Rohit was batting on 6 when Rory Burns spilled at catch at second slip. On Day 3, Rohit was given another lifeline, this time on 33, when Burns, once again, put down a relatively tougher chance, and Rohit cashed in on the opportunity to record his maiden Test century in England.

With the century, Rohit became the first visiting opening batsman to score a century in all three formats in England. During India's tour of England in 2018, Rohit creamed his maiden ODI and T20I century in England in a span of four days - 137 in Nottingham and 100 not out in Bristol.