For fourth straight day, Delhi reports no death due to Covid-19

Delhi recorded no fatality due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for a fourth straight day on Saturday, according to the data available on the health bulletin. The national capital reported 55 fresh cases and 63 new recoveries, taking the respective cumulative tally to 14,37,929 and 14,12,493, the bulletin data revealed.

The number of single-day cases has, however, witnessed a marginal rise as 35 infections were logged on Friday. In fact, today’s figures are higher than Thursday and Wednesday as well when 39 and 36 cases were recorded, respectively.

After reporting no deaths for four consecutive days, the death toll in the national capital continues to stand at 25,082, the bulletin data showed. Furthermore, the case fatality rate of the city stands at 1.74 per cent. The virus was found in 55 samples of the total 70,303 tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi has conducted as many as 25,932,413 tests since the pandemic struck. A total of 217 patients are currently hospitalised due to coronavirus in Delhi, while 80 people are under home isolation. Only two patients are undergoing treatment at the dedicated Covid care centre, the health bulletin stated.

As far as vaccination is concerned, 141,693 people were inoculated with coronavirus vaccine jabs in the last 24 hours. Of this, 93,971 people were administered the first dose while the remaining 47,722 were given the second dose. Delhi has so far vaccinated 13,911,640 beneficiaries, of which 99,223,66 have been inoculated with the first dose while as many as 39,89,274 have been administered the second dose.

This development comes after Delhi schools – which have been closed since the start of the pandemic, reopened on September 1 for classes 9 to 12. The physical classes for students of standard 6 to 8 will resume on September 8.