News updates from HT: Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram reports 13 cases of Zika virus infections and all the latest news
Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram district reports 13 cases of Zika virus
Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district reported a total of 13 Zika virus cases on Thursday. The samples collected were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Read more
'Rahul Dravid came up to me, Dhoni and said I know we're upset, let's go for a movie': Irfan Pathan recalls 2007 WC
Irfan Pathan narrated an incident in which the legendary cricketer had motivated him and MS Dhoni after India’s early exit from the 2007 ODI World Cup. Read more
When Vicky Kaushal proposed to Katrina Kaif in front of Salman Khan, sang Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Watch video
Actor Vicky Kaushal had once proposed to actor Katrina Kaif for marriage in front of actor Salman Khan. Vicky also sang Mujhse Shaadi Karogi during an event a few years ago. Read more
Suhana Khan channels Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali in ₹11k blue jumpsuit
Suhana Khan's outfit choices are not only super fashionable but also very minimalistic when it comes to the style diva's aesthetic. Read more
Owner’s reunion with dog after a decade may leave you teary-eyed
Some stories of reunion prove the fact that miracles are indeed a reality and this incident of a dog reuniting with its owner after 10 long years is a perfect example of that. Read more
Sourav Ganguly birthday: Mamata Banerjee brings flowers for former captain
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's residence in south Kolkata's Behala to wish him on his birthday. Read more