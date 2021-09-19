News updates from HT: Kerala worst hit by Covid-19, followed by Maharashtra and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid-19: Kerala remains worst-hit, Maharashtra distant second

Several states have managed to bring down the tally of fresh coronavirus cases even as Kerala, followed by Maharashtra (a distant second though) continued to contribute significantly to the nationwide figures. Read More

Centre assigns mediators to Nagaland, signalling resumption of peace talks

Former additional director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) AK Mishra arrived in Nagaland on Saturday as its new governor and is widely expected to hold a series of informal talks. Read More

Russian parliamentary elections to conclude today; Putin projected to win

The three-day parliamentary elections in Russia, which began on September 17, will conclude on Sunday with President Vladimir Putin’s ruling United Party expected to win the polls. Read More

CSK vs MI: It's Dhoni vs Rohit as IPL 2021 returns with rivals Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings kicking off UAE leg

Little over four months after the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in India brought the IPL 2021 to an indefinite halt, the tournament is back, albeit this time, in the UAE to finish the remaining 31 matches of the season. Read More

Ranveer Singh sends a kiss to Deepika Padukone as she crashes his chat with fans: ‘Khana garam kar lo baby’

Ranveer Singh, on Saturday night, conducted an Ask Me Anything session for his fans. Read More

AAP, BJP, new party? Amarinder's options; what happened last time he quit Cong

Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation as Punjab Chief Minister is not the first time that he has clashed with the Congress' Party's leadership. Watch

