Covid-19: Kerala remains worst-hit, Maharashtra distant second

Several states have managed to bring down the tally of fresh coronavirus cases even as Kerala, followed by Maharashtra (a distant second though) continued to contribute significantly to the nationwide figures. Among the other top states to have made major additions to the virus list are Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The country has seen weekly tally has seen an upward trend with fresh cases crossing the 30,000-mark on more than one day as fears of an impending third wave of the pandemic refuse to subside.

Kerala that remained one of the worst-hit states has been adding almost half of the total cases being registered across the state. According to the latest figures shared by the state health department, the southern state, however, registered a fall in fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 19,352 infections and 143 deaths being reported during the day.

This took the total affected in the state to 44,88,840 and the toll to 23,439. On Friday, the state had reported 23,260 cases, while the nationwide tally was 35,662. The state’s active caseload stood at 1,80,842. Also, the number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 27,266 being cured of the viral disease taking the total number to 42,83,963. The state has decided to reopen schools from November 1. It will also withdraw the total lockdown being imposed on Sundays and night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am.

Maharashtra recorded 3,391 new Covid-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the active case count to 47,919. The health department said 2,83,445 people were in home quarantine, 1,812 people in institutional quarantine and 3,841 patients were discharged during the day.

The third in the list is Tamil Nadu which registered 1,653 new cases, including a returnee from Maharashtra, pushing the overall tally to 26,43,683. The fatality count from the disease rose to 35,310 with the death of 22 more people. Also, recoveries were less than fresh infections with 1,581 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,91,480 and leaving 16,893 active cases in the state. Four districts recorded the bulk of the infections -- Chennai with 204, Coimbatore 201, Erode 139 and Chengalpet 101, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Tamil Nadu is followed by neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in the list of top contributing states.

The state added 1,174 fresh cases to its Covid-19 tally, which now increased to 20,37,353. The latest bulletin said 1,309 recoveries in 24 hours took the total recoveries up to 20,08,639. Nine more deaths pushed the gross up to 14,061, the bulletin added. Active cases stood at 14,653.

Meanwhile, Karnataka, another badly hit state, recorded 889 new cases and 14 deaths, taking the infection count to 29,67,083 and death toll to 37,587, the health department said. The day also saw 1,080 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,13,713. Of the fresh cases, 263 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 222 discharges and six deaths. Active cases in the state stood at 15,755.