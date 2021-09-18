Kerala adds over 50% Covid-19 cases to India’s single-day tally of 35,662

Kerala contributed more than 50 per cent of cases of Covid-19 to the country’s daily tally of 35,662 with 23,260 infections, data showed on Saturday. Of the 281 Covid-19 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, nearly half or 131 deaths were reported from Kerala, according to data.

The state has been reporting a record number of Covid-19 cases for weeks now. On Friday, the state added 22,182 Covid-19 cases to India’s tally of 34,403 and on Thursday (September 16) Kerala contributed 17,681 infections to the country’s tally of 30,570, according to the data released by the health ministry.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan told reporters on September 16 that almost 68 per cent of the country’s total cases are being reported from Kerala. "Kerala has over 1.99 lakh active cases, while five other states—Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra—have more than 10,000 active cases,” Bhushan said during a press briefing.

In the last 24 hours, the district of Thrissur reported the highest number of cases in the state-4,013, followed by Ernakulam with 3,143 and Kozhikode with 2,095 cases, health minister Veena George told reporters. The state currently has 1,88,926 active cases of whom only 12.8% are currently being treated in hospitals.

Kerala’s Covid-19 trajectory showed signs of slowing down after 15,876 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, September 15, and AIIMS Professor Dr Sanjay Rai said that the state is past its peak and infections will start declining uniformly in the next two to three weeks.

Kerala started reporting a record number of Covid-19 cases, which experts attributed to the state government’s decision to allow Onam celebrations. Last year too, the state witnessed a similar sudden spike in the number of daily cases after the festival ended.

India logged 35,662 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, reporting more than 30,000 infections for the third day in a row.