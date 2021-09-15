Kerala has passed its Covid-19 peak, says AIIMS professor

Kerala has passed its peak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, a leading health expert has said. The comments come as the southern state logged 15,876 fresh cases of the infection, nearly half of what it was recording during the peak of Covid-19 wave.

"By looking at the data of the virus spread in last 2-3 months, Kerala has passed its peak and in the next 2 weeks, a decline in cases should start. Just like North-East, Kerala should also start witness drop in Covid cases by the start of October as per the epidemiological picture," said AIIMS Professor Dr Sanjay Rai.

He added, "Earlier sero survey in Kerala suggested that most population was susceptible but latest sero survey shows that 46 per cent had antibodies due to vaccine or by infection. The measures taken by the state only slows down the spread."

After reporting over 30,000 Covid-19 cases in a day during the first week of September, the number has come down considerably. On Tuesday, it reported 15,876 cases, which took the state's overall caseload to 44,06,365.

The number of active cases in the state dropped to below two lakh mark - 1,98,865 to be exact - with 25,654 people recovering from Covid-19 between Monday and Tuesday and the total recoveries rising to 41,84,158, according to Kerala's health department.

The positivity rate stood at 15.12 per cent after 1,05,005 samples were tested in a 24-hour span, the department said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 1,936 fresh cases followed by Ernakulam (1,893), Thiruvananthapuram (1,627), Palakkad (1,591), Malappuram (1,523), Kollam (1,373), Alappuzha (1,118), Kozhikode (1,117), Kannur (1,099) and Kottayam (1,043).