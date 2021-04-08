News updates from HT: Key Delhi borders remain shut due to farmers' protest
Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Delhi's Singhu and Tikri borders continue to be blocked on Thursday by farmers who have been demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws for last four months.
Maharashtra Covid vaccine shortage: Pune, Panvel stop drive, Centre dismisses claim
Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in Maharashtra has issued an official notice saying the drive is being halted for the time being because of unavailability of vaccines.
Maharashtra records highest single-day spike with 59,907 new Covid-19 cases
The state's total tally stood at 3,173,261 and death toll 56,652. The number of active cases also crossed the 500,000-mark with 501,559 active infections.
Rahul Dravid's guide for haters to enjoy the IPL
Who better to deep dive and demystify the IPL for boomers than Rahul Dravid, former captain of India and Rajasthan Royals, coach of India-A and India U19?
Varun Dhawan posts new flow workout video, Aparshakti and Dia Mirza say it's aag
Varun Dhawan recently posted a new fitness video of himself in which the actor can be seen doing some extremely difficult flow exercises with the utmost ease.
Dia Mirza celebrates birthday of stepdaughter Samaira with husband Vaibhav Rekhi and his ex-wife Sunaina
Dia Mirza celebrated the 12th birthday of her stepdaughter Samaira recently. The birthday girl's mom Sunaina has shared a video from the love-filled bash.
EAM Jaishankar, Bahraini counterpart hold 3rd High Joint Commission meeting
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Bahraini counterpart at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Wednesday.